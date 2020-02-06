1  of  2
Breaking News
Psychotherapist at Virginia children’s hospital accused of sexually assaulting former patient Police ID man shot to death inside Richmond convenience store
Live Now
President Trump to speak on impeachment trial
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Chinese doctor who warned of the coronavirus has died

U.S. & World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Doctor Li Wenliang

(CNN Newsource) — Li Wenliang, the Chinese whistleblower doctor who warned the public of a potential “SARS-like” disease in December 2019, died of coronavirus in Wuhan on Thursday night, according to several state media reports.  

Doctor Li Wenliang was questioned by local health authorities, and was later summoned by Wuhan police to sign a reprimand letter in which he was accused of “spreading rumors online” and “severely disrupting social order”.  

Dr. Li was hospitalized on January 12 after contracted the virus from his patient, and he was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Feb 1.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events