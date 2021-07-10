Chipotle accepting TikTok resumes to fill 15,000 jobs nationwide

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Did you ever think your TikTok account could land you a job? Now it can.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is looking to hire 15,000 new team members across the country. The company’s second Coast to Coast Career Day is being held on Thursday July 15, from 8:00 – 10:00 a.m., and then again from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. local time.

Chipotle is one of the first brands to leverage TikTok to grow its workforce at a time when hiring isn’t always easy, and meet applicants where they are.

TikTok resumes allow applicants to showcase themselves in unique and non-traditional ways, the company said in a news release. Applicants must use #TikTokResumes in their caption when publishing their video resume, and they can apply for Chipotle positions through July 31.

Applicants hired to work at Chipotle will have access to the following benefits, according to Chipotle: