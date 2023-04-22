STACKER — For the first time since September 2020, the overall cost of groceries fell in March in comparison to the previous month.
Urban grocery prices decreased by about 0.2% from February to March, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The drop was largely fueled by decreases in eggs—which had previously risen dramatically over a short period of time—as well as meats, fruits and vegetables, and dairy products.
Still, inflation continued to plague shoppers. The overall cost of groceries in March remained up 8.4% from 2022—the result of historically high inflation in the past couple years following a series of major social and economic events including the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, labor disruptions, and heightened consumer demand. Overall, inflation has cooled some, but still hasn’t reached pre-pandemic levels.
Stacker used monthly data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the grocery items that experienced the largest price increases over the last month.
#12. Malt beverages (per 16 ounces)
– One-month increase in cost: +0.2%
– Annual change in cost: +7.3%
– March 2023 cost: $1.75
#11. Wine (per liter)
– One-month increase in cost: +0.3%
– Annual change in cost: -1.8%
– March 2023 cost: $13.25
#10. Lemons (per pound)
– One-month increase in cost: +0.8%
– Annual change in cost: +3.8%
– March 2023 cost: $2.17
#9. Chocolate chip cookies (per pound)
– One-month increase in cost: +1.1%
– Annual change in cost: +26.2%
– March 2023 cost: $5.23
#8. Cheddar cheese (per pound)
– One-month increase in cost: +1.2%
– Annual change in cost: +7.9%
– March 2023 cost: $5.92
#7. Beef steaks (per pound)
– One-month increase in cost: +1.3%
– Annual change in cost: +0.2%
– March 2023 cost: $9.81
#6. Whole wheat bread (per pound)
– One-month increase in cost: +1.3%
– Annual change in cost: +19.4%
– March 2023 cost: $2.53
#5. White bread (per pound)
– One-month increase in cost: +2.1%
– Annual change in cost: +20.5%
– March 2023 cost: $1.94
#4. Long-grain white rice (per pound)
– One-month increase in cost: +2.4%
– Annual change in cost: +12.7%
– March 2023 cost: $0.98
#3. American processed cheese (per pound)
– One-month increase in cost: +3.1%
– Annual change in cost: +19.8%
– March 2023 cost: $4.77
#2. Ice cream (per half gallon)
– One-month increase in cost: +3.5%
– Annual change in cost: +17%
– March 2023 cost: $5.92
#1. Potato chips (per 16 ounces)
– One-month increase in cost: +5.8%
– Annual change in cost: +18.9%
– March 2023 cost: $6.53