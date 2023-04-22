STACKER — For the first time since September 2020, the overall cost of groceries fell in March in comparison to the previous month.

Urban grocery prices decreased by about 0.2% from February to March, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The drop was largely fueled by decreases in eggs—which had previously risen dramatically over a short period of time—as well as meats, fruits and vegetables, and dairy products.

Still, inflation continued to plague shoppers. The overall cost of groceries in March remained up 8.4% from 2022—the result of historically high inflation in the past couple years following a series of major social and economic events including the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, labor disruptions, and heightened consumer demand. Overall, inflation has cooled some, but still hasn’t reached pre-pandemic levels.

Stacker used monthly data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the grocery items that experienced the largest price increases over the last month.

#12. Malt beverages (per 16 ounces)

– One-month increase in cost: +0.2%

– Annual change in cost: +7.3%

– March 2023 cost: $1.75

#11. Wine (per liter)

– One-month increase in cost: +0.3%

– Annual change in cost: -1.8%

– March 2023 cost: $13.25

#10. Lemons (per pound)

– One-month increase in cost: +0.8%

– Annual change in cost: +3.8%

– March 2023 cost: $2.17

#9. Chocolate chip cookies (per pound)

– One-month increase in cost: +1.1%

– Annual change in cost: +26.2%

– March 2023 cost: $5.23

#8. Cheddar cheese (per pound)

– One-month increase in cost: +1.2%

– Annual change in cost: +7.9%

– March 2023 cost: $5.92

#7. Beef steaks (per pound)

– One-month increase in cost: +1.3%

– Annual change in cost: +0.2%

– March 2023 cost: $9.81

#6. Whole wheat bread (per pound)

– One-month increase in cost: +1.3%

– Annual change in cost: +19.4%

– March 2023 cost: $2.53

#5. White bread (per pound)

– One-month increase in cost: +2.1%

– Annual change in cost: +20.5%

– March 2023 cost: $1.94

#4. Long-grain white rice (per pound)

– One-month increase in cost: +2.4%

– Annual change in cost: +12.7%

– March 2023 cost: $0.98

#3. American processed cheese (per pound)

– One-month increase in cost: +3.1%

– Annual change in cost: +19.8%

– March 2023 cost: $4.77

#2. Ice cream (per half gallon)

– One-month increase in cost: +3.5%

– Annual change in cost: +17%

– March 2023 cost: $5.92

#1. Potato chips (per 16 ounces)

– One-month increase in cost: +5.8%

– Annual change in cost: +18.9%

– March 2023 cost: $6.53