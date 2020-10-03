Chris Christie tests positive for COVID-19

(WRIC/NEXSTAR) — Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey, announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning.
“I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19,” Christie tweeted at 11:37 a.m.
The night before, Christie tweeted he had no symptoms of the virus, but had been tested that morning.
It’s not yet clear when Christie became infected, but he is just the latest on a growing list of Trump administration officials and associates testing positive.
Christie was with President Donald Trump Tuesday morning in preparations for the first debate. Since then both the president, aide Hope Hicks, and counselor Kellyanne Conway have tested positive for coronavirus.
