Chris Christie tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this May 28, 2015, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks in Pemberton, N.J. Christie, who spent three years as president of his high school class, is returning to his alma mater, Tuesday, June 30, 2015, to announce he’s running for president of his country. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

(WRIC/NEXSTAR) — Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey, announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning.

“I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19,” Christie tweeted at 11:37 a.m.

I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

The night before, Christie tweeted he had no symptoms of the virus, but had been tested that morning.

I want to thank all who have called and texted in the last few hours to check on my health. I feel fine and have no symptoms. I was last tested for COVID on Tuesday (it was neg) and was tested this morning. No results until tomorrow. I will let you know the results from here. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 2, 2020

It’s not yet clear when Christie became infected, but he is just the latest on a growing list of Trump administration officials and associates testing positive.

Christie was with President Donald Trump Tuesday morning in preparations for the first debate. Since then both the president, aide Hope Hicks, and counselor Kellyanne Conway have tested positive for coronavirus.

