Chris Christie tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. & World

by: , Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:
Chris Christie_127415

FILE – In this May 28, 2015, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks in Pemberton, N.J. Christie, who spent three years as president of his high school class, is returning to his alma mater, Tuesday, June 30, 2015, to announce he’s running for president of his country. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

(WRIC/NEXSTAR) — Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey, announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning.

“I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19,” Christie tweeted at 11:37 a.m.

The night before, Christie tweeted he had no symptoms of the virus, but had been tested that morning.

It’s not yet clear when Christie became infected, but he is just the latest on a growing list of Trump administration officials and associates testing positive.

Christie was with President Donald Trump Tuesday morning in preparations for the first debate. Since then both the president, aide Hope Hicks, and counselor Kellyanne Conway have tested positive for coronavirus.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.

President Donald Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events