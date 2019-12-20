Christianity Today, an evangelical magazine, calls for President Trump’s removal from office

President Donald Trump poses for photos as he meets with Paraguay’s President Mario Abdo Benitez at the White House, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

(12/19/2019) — Christianity Today, a magazine founded my Billy Graham that serves the evangelical audience, is calling for the President’s removal from office.

In an opinion piece written by Mark Galli, Christianity Today’s Editor in Chief, the magazine says it is time for President Donald Trump to be ousted from office.

The article points out how many Christians say the President has done many positive things for which evangelicals approve, such as his picks for Supreme Court nominees and his defense of religious liberties. However, CT attempts to point out the President’s negatives outweigh his positives.

None of the president’s positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character. “ -Christianity Today article titled “Trump Should Be Removed from Office”

This article lit up Twitter this evening across the political spectrum.

WHOA: Christianity Today, an evangelical Christian magazine, just called for Trump's removal from office: https://t.co/ar9dvjOroA — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) December 19, 2019

I agree with Christianity Today on something. This must be a sign of the Apocalypse. https://t.co/HhZDaw3t7D — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) December 19, 2019

Wow. This is powerful.



Christianity Today called for Bill Clinton's impeachment in 1999, writing, "The President's failure to tell the truth…have rendered this administration morally unable to lead."



And today—they call for 45 to be removed from officehttps://t.co/uJ2Msp3aVJ — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) December 19, 2019

