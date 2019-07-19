Church bus carrying 40 kids catches fire

(CNN) — Six children were treated for smoke inhalation after a bus returning from church camp burst into flames.

It happened in San Antonio, Texas, according to CNN-affiliate KSAT.

Dozens of teenagers – ranging from the age of 12 to 17 – were inside the bus until they heard what sounded like a blown tire.

“We saw smoke coming up from the back of the bus,” said Michelle Delgadillo, a chaperone.

Davione Milam, a bus passenger said: ” And then the white smoke started turning into black smoke and then it caught on fire.”

“It was scary,” said Abby Ellison. “I seen all the girls like crying and freaking out.

The bus passenger added, “it made me freak out more.”

The young people came together in a time to turmoil to sing songs of praise and give thanks that everyone made it safely off the bus. Paramedics were called to the scene but no one suffered any serious injuries.

“Just precautionary for smoke inhalation, but it wasn’t,” said Senior Pastor Rick Godwin. “Just a bit of fear.”

Especially, he says, knowing it could have been far worse.

“I thank God for his protection for all the kids,” Godwin said. “Everyone’s home safe. Most of their belongings are safe.”

It’s great news for a relieved mother.

“I mean that could have been a disaster,” said Tamika Milam. “So I’m very thankful it was ok. And we can replace everything else.”