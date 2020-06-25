Churchill Downs to hold 146th Kentucky Derby with spectators

The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks will be held on September 4th and 5th. It will also be held with spectators present, according to a report on the Kentucky Derby’s official website.

Churchill Downs Race track announced that the decision came after consultation with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and state public health officials.

The plan was developed in conjunction with advice and counsel set forth by the Louisville Metro Health Department and Kentucky’s Healthy at Work guidance. Some of the steps that will be taken to ensure guest and employee safety include:

Venue capacity reductions to limit overall crowd density, including general admission, outdoor reserved seating, premium dining and suites. More information on ticketing and seating areas will be released in the coming days and also will be sent directly to ticket holders.

Access throughout the facility will be severely limited.

Credentials for employees, media and guests will be reduced.

Barn area access will be restricted to essential personnel. Guests and parties in the barn area for morning workouts and during race days will be eliminated.

Changes in venue operations to limit person-to-person touchpoints.

Team member protocols established to protect employees and guests.

A revised Fan Code of Conduct that establishes expectations for guests coming to the Derby. Guests will be consistently and frequently encouraged to wear a mask at all times unless seated in their reserved seat or venue. This includes when: Riding on a shuttle Traveling through the venue Going to the restroom Placing an in-person wager Purchasing food or beverages from a concession stand Guests will be asked to wash their hands for 20 seconds or sanitize them frequently. Guests will be encouraged to socially distance themselves from others when possible.



There will be more updates provided in the coming days. You can check them out by clicking here.