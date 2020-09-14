Citations for 9 people who demonstrated near McCloskey home

In this image from video, Mark and Patricia McCloskey speak from St. Louis, during the first night of the Republican National Convention Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via AP)

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Nine protesters have been issued trespassing summonses for marching onto a private St. Louis street in June, a demonstration that prompted a couple to emerge from their home with guns to confront the demonstrators. Mark and Patricia McCloskey were both charged in July with unlawful use of a weapon in a polarizing case that landed them a spot at the Republican National Convention last month.

Police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell confirms that nine protesters have been issued summonses, but says the St. Louis City Counselor’s office is still deciding whether to issue charges. Protest leader Darryl Gray called it an attempt to intimidate peaceful protesters.

