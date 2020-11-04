Clark County working ‘feverishly’ to count ballots, will give daily updates beginning Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said Wednesday afternoon he did not have any numbers to release on ballot counting until Thursday because he wanted to provide accurate information.
Starting Thursday there will be a daily news conference at 10 a.m. until the counting process is finished, he said.
“We are doing this to provide transparency,” he said. “What we have left now is to process provisional ballots, electronic ballots that were sent to overseas voters, electronic ballots that were processed for disabled voters, and also some special ballots that were for new residents.”
He added that 337,000 mail-in ballots have already been counted and his team can process as many as 70,000 ballots a day. Mail-in ballots postmarked Nov. 3 will be accepted until Nov. 12.
The news conference was interrupted by a man who ran up to Gloria yelling “Biden’s covering up the election.” Gloria took a brief break before restarting the news conference.
Although he wouldn’t give a specific number, he said some observers — which includes Democrats and Republicans — were removed from monitoring the processing of ballots because they broke rules.
“They were consistently trying to interact with our workers which disrupts their work. They may have been rude or unprofessional with some of the colleagues that where there observing or they wouldn’t remain in the observation area that we clearly defined.”
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- With the fate of the White House undecided Wednesday, a jittery and bitterly divided America braced for rocky days to come and the possibility a man they despise would be leading the nation.
- Former Vice President Joe Biden said Wednesday "we believe we will be the winners" after all the votes have been counted.
- The Associated Press is not calling the presidential race yet because neither candidate has secured the 270 electoral college votes needed for victory.
- Early data from the Richmond mayoral race shows incumbent Levar Stoney with a lead in enough city council districts to win reelection.
- President Donald Trump’s campaign says it’s suing to temporarily stop the vote count in Pennsylvania, claiming lack of “transparency.”
- Nevada officials said early Wednesday that no new election results would be released until 9 a.m. on Nov. 5.
- A major blow to Democrats' chances came Wednesday when Republican incumbent Susan Collins declared victory in Maine, according to multiple published reports. The race had not been called by major media outlets.
- Regardless of the presidential election outcome, a vexing issue remains to be decided: Will the U.S. be able to tame a perilous pandemic that is surging as holidays, winter and other challenges approach?
- There are more than 3,500 ballots in Nevada that have yet to be validated because of issues regarding the signature on the ballot return envelope. Either the required signature is missing or it doesn't match the signature on voter registration rolls.
- Joe Biden broke the record of an old friend on Wednesday when we earned the most-ever votes cast in a U.S. presidential election.