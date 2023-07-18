RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Pickle Spritz has entered the chat.

What began as an April Fools’ Day prank in 2022 has become a reality. A mashup between Claussen® Pickles and Spritz Society has resulted in the one-of-a-kind pickle-flavored cocktail — a first-time drink market entry for the refrigerated crunchy pickle brand.

“Claussen® is thrilled to enter the beverage space for the first time and bring our dill-icious pickle flavor to a sparkling wine cocktail,” said Lizzy Goodman, Brand Manager of Claussen® at the Kraft Heinz Company. “With pickle being such a craveable food, we are excited to hear the response from our pickle lovers and think everyone will be pleasantly surprised by the unique, refreshing taste of a pickle-flavored sparkling wine cocktail.”

The pickle-flavored sparkling wine cocktail, advertised as “perfect for BBQs and pool parties,” is described as “zippy, refreshing and ready to drink.” Each can of Spritz Society Pickle by Claussen® weighs in at 8.4 oz., with a 6% ABV and 120 calories.

The newest contender for your summertime cooler beverage picks is available for purchase online now, but don’t wait. The beverage will only be available for a limited time, while supplies last.

The drinks are being sold in packs of four, with a two-pack minimum for $50 on SpritzSociety.com, and if pickle isn’t your style, Spritz Society offers an array of sparkling white wine cocktails in a variety of fruit flavors.