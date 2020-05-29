CNN correspondent arrested on live tv while covering protests in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WRIC) — CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez was arrested on live national television Friday morning while covering protests happening in Minneapolis.

Jimenez and his team were arrested by Minnesota State Patrol.

Following the arrest CNN released the following statement:

“A CNN reporter & his production team were arrested … for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves – a clear violation of their First Amendment rights. The authorities in Minnesota, incl. the Governor, must release the 3 CNN employees immediately.”

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis https://t.co/oZdqBti776 pic.twitter.com/3QbeTjD5ed — CNN (@CNN) May 29, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.