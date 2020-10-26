Coast Guard Foundation steps in to help families impacted by a fire in Buxton

BUXTON, N.C. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard Foundation is stepping in to help families who lost everything in a fire on the Outer Banks on Friday.



Dare County Emergency Management says the fire started on Cape Hatteras Lane in Buxton. Emergency Management officials say four people died in the fire — they were the family of a Coast Guard member.



Three Coast Guard members and their families were also displaced by the fire.

Jennifer Fyke, the senior director for communications at the Coast Guard Foundation, says this is where they step in to help in any way they can.



“We can offer immediate cash assistance because those folks who had to leave their homes with nothing are now in temporary housing that the Coast Guard generously provides for them. But there are things you know as a family that you don’t have anymore,” said Fyke.

She says the Coast Guard Foundation has been around for 50 years and they are there when members need it most.



“We provide immediate assistance so you can go buy some clothes some food some comfort items, things you need now,” she continued.



Fyke says they know this isn’t a one-time offer for help and the team knows there will be long-term needs.



“We know that this isn’t fly in and fly out, we know well be here for the long haul, and we’ll continue to support Coast Guard members as they need it,” said Fyke.

She says the community can donate to help these families affected by the fire:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Latest Posts