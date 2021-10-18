Colin Powell dies from COVID-19 complications

In this image from video made available before the start of the convention, former Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Secretary of State Colin Powell has died from coronavirus complications, his family announced Monday morning. He was 84.

The Powell family said that Gen. Powell was fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” the family statement on Facebook said.

Gen. Powell was a 35-year veteran of the U.S. Army and served as the former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.