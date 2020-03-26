College Board offering AP exams online due to coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Students across the county will soon be able to take their Advanced Placement (AP) exams at home.

The College Board, which administers the exams, said the traditional face-to-face exam administrations, which typically last two to three hours, will no longer take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students will instead take a 45-minute online free-response exam at home for this school year only.

The exam will only cover topics students learned in class. There will be two different testing dates for each AP subject. The full exam schedule will be available on April 3.

The organization is also providing free AP review classes, which will be delivered by AP teachers from across the country. The courses are optional, mobile-friendly, and are designed to be used alongside work that may be given by schools. Those courses will be available starting Wednesday, March 25.

The moves come after College Board canceled the May 2, 2020 SAT and SAT Subject Test administration. Makeup exams were also canceled. College Board said students who were registered for May will receive refunds. The June SAT test has not yet been canceled.

“I applaud the College Board for finding innovative ways for students to complete their Advanced Placement Courses,” said Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran. “It is vitally important that students continue learning while their school campus is closed.”

Advanced Placement (AP) courses are college-level courses offered to high school students who want college credit or advanced placement.

For more information on the exams, visit the College Board’s website.