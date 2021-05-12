Colonial Pipeline restarts operations on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Pipeline announced that it initiated a restart of operations on Wednesday at about 5 p.m.

The announcement said it will take several days for the supply chain to return to normal after this restart. They also warned markets served by the pipeline may continue to experience intermittent service interruption during this start-up period.

“Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal,” they said in the announcement.

The pipeline was shut down last week following a ransomware hack. This has caused higher gas prices and shortages across the east coast.