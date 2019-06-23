Colorado gets nearly 2 feet of snow on the first day of summer

(CNN) — Summer got off to a snowy start in parts of Colorado.

Mountains west of Denver were already under snow when summer officially began on Friday.

Then new snow started coming down with the city of Steamboat Springs getting another 20 inches.

Snowfall may not be over yet, because a wintry weather advisory is in effect until Sunday morning.

Forecasters say new fall is rare this time of the year even in those mountains.

But some snowboarders, like Luke Hall say bring it on!

“We are here ripping. It’s the first day of summer, I feel I should go a little or something like that, maybe.”

Forecasters say parts of Montana also had new snow.

But on the opposite side of the spectrum, Saturday is an absolute sizzler in parts of Florida.

Heat indexes are reaching up to 108 degrees in some areas here.