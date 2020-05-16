Comedic actor Fred Willard dies at 86

KTLA Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 21: Actor Fred Willard attends ‘CATstravaganza featuring Hamilton’s Cats’ on April 21, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Kitty Bungalow)

(KTLA/WRIC) — Actor and comedian Fred Willard has died at age 86, his daughter announced Saturday.

Willard died “very peacefully” Friday night, his daughter Hope said on Twitter.

The prolific actor appeared in “Anchorman,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Best in Show,” and “Modern Family,” among other films and TV shows.

