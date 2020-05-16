Comedic actor Fred Willard dies at 86

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Two Kansas City, Missouri, police officers face assault charges for allegedly slamming a transgender woman's face into a concrete sidewalk during an arrest that was captured on video.

A grand jury indicted Matthew Brummett, 37, and Charles Prichard, 47, on one misdemeanor charge each of fourth-degree assault related to the May 24, 2019, physical encounter, the Jackson County prosecutor's office announcedFriday.