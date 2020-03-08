Community buys new van for paralyzed woman who lost home, car in tornado

DONELSON, Tenn. (CNN) — A community in Tennessee rallied together to help a woman with special needs purchase a new van after her old one was destroyed in last week’s tornadoes.

“On Easter 2017 when her and her fiancee at the time were riding a four-wheeler and was going up a hill and it flipped and broke her neck and paralyzed her from her chest down,” Brittany Overfield’s father said.

It was the day that changed the family’s lives forever. Until Tuesday when they lost their home and the van they had saved up for and used to get Brittany around.

“Since everything came crashing down and I’ve just been worried, you know, how we would be able to get another one,” Brittany said.

But the community in Donelseon, and people all over, saw their need through a Go Fund Me page and stepped up to raise more than $34,000 for a new van.

“This is like beauty from the ashes,” Brittany’s mother said.

It’s more than just a van for this 24-year-old, it’s part of her life that lets her escape.

“Just praying that God would send someone or a way for us to get another van and that’s what y’all have done, y’all have answered our prayers,” Brittany said.

Even though the family’s home still lays in pieces, Brittany says they will get through this.

“There’s always going to be people who you least expect to come and be that light for you and to help you in that time of need.”