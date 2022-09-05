Composting at home is a great way to make your own nutrient-rich compost for indoor or outdoor plants, plus it’s beneficial for the environment.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you have illustration or art skills, an organization that is devoted to advancing composting technologies and practices, wants you to create a poster that helps them raise awareness.

The Compost Research & Education Foundation wants you to put the concept of healthier soil creating healthier food into graphic form for their Compost Awareness Week poster contest.

Composting recycles organic matter, such as food and plant material, back into soil. The poster must include the words: “International Compost Awareness Week May 7 – 13, 2023 – For Healthier Soil, Healthier Food…Compost!”

The deadline to enter the contest is Nov. 1. Graphics should convey the message that compost can have a role in helping to feed the world, by making soil healthier which produces healthier food.

You can read more about the guidelines at the organization’s website and contest guidelines. The Compost Research & Education Foundation also has a video contest for children in grades 4 through 8.