Cookies recalled due to potential plastic pieces

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. issued a voluntary recall Friday of Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies.

The recall says the five-pack Mini Chocolate Chip Variety of the cookies could have “visible, blue plastic pieces” in the pouches. Consumption may result in a choking hazard.

No other Entenmann’s brand products were affected by the recall.

Check the Best by date, UPC and Lot code to see if your cookies have been recalled:

Best by: Aug. 31, 2019 and Sept. 7, 2019 ​​​​​​

UPC: 7203002378

Lot code: 1350

Consumers can return the cookies for a refund or call the company’s Consumer Relations group at 800-984-0989 24 hours a day, seven days a week.