(WIAT) — Sonic Drive-In will be offering its corn dogs for only 50 cents all day Aug. 14.

The treats usually go for $1 but the fast-food chain usually cuts the price in half a few times each year to thank customers or to just get people addicted to them!

There is no limit to how many you can have and the discount goes for as long as supplies last Wednesday.

Click here to find a Sonic location near you!