Coronavirus quarantine: Things to do at home with your kids while schools are closed

(WFLA) — The coronavirus pandemic has caused schools to close all across the country, forcing millions of students to stay at home and parents asking the question: What should I do with my kids all day?

There are several solutions to keeping your children occupied, whether your looking to keep their minds sharp with various online learning tools or you’re looking to keep their spirits high with a family activity.

Free online education resources:

The public educational company Scholastic has launched a “Learn at Home” website with ‘day-by-day projects to keep kids reading, thinking, and growing.’

The online courses have been designed for students from pre-kindergarten to grades six and higher.

Other websites like Khan Academy, National Geographic Kids, ST Math and Duolingo, also offer free online courses.

Education.com is offering free worksheets for preschool through 5th grade students and if you are looking for material about the coronavirus, BrainPop offers free access to their COVID-19/coronavirus online learning courses.

Skype a Scientist is another interactive approach to learning. The service matches families to a scientist for a live video Q&A session.

Virtual field trips:

Explore the world without leaving your home with the help of virtual field trips:

Guggenheim Museum

Van Gogh Museum

The Louvre

Houston Zoo live animal cameras

The Great Wall of China

Boston Children’s Museum

Family Activities:

Having a designated time to play is also important during your time at home with your children. A puzzle or craft project could be a fun activity for all but staying physically active is also crucial.

Cosmic Kids Yoga is a YouTube channel that will encourage your little one get up and get moving while teaching them mindfulness and relaxation.

Or what about a virtual dance party to shake those coronavirus blues?

Lady Gaga’s former backup dancer, Mark Kanemura, is hosting virtual dance sessions on his Instagram page.

