RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you a fan of puzzles? Costco has a new offering that will keep you busy all winter…or maybe longer.

Costco is now selling what they say is the “world’s largest jigsaw puzzle,” the “What a Wonderful World” puzzle by puzzle maker Dowdle. The kit consists of 60 puzzles that are individually 1,000 pieces, and combine together to make one big map of the world that is 60,000 pieces in total.

You’ll also need plenty of room — the puzzle measures in at 29 feet long and 8 feet wide.

If you want to give it a try, it will cost you $600 and is available online and in stores.

“What a Wonderful World” is far from the only jumbo sized puzzle on the market. Others available in the U.S. include Kodak’s 51,300 piece “27 Wonders from around the World” and Ravensburger’s 40,000 piece “Memorable Disney Moments”