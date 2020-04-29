Costco requiring face coverings for shoppers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Costco has announced a face-covering requirement for all members and guests. Shoppers must wear a mask or face covering that covers their mouth and nose beginning May 4, the company stated Wednesday in a press release.
A Costco press release states that the requirement is an additional precaution.
“The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” says the company.
According to the retailer, the requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to those unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Small business delivering ‘party in a box’ to help RVA celebrate milestones
- Some Texas businesses can reopen on Friday — but some say lawmakers say it’s too soon
- House Democrats push for support for federal support for public service workers
- CDC assessing Virginia’s poultry plants as COVID-19 cases rise
- Henrico farmers’ market makes safety changes to adapt during pandemic