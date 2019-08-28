Couple fights off mama bear, two cubs in home

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A Colorado couple fought off a mother bear and her two cubs that broke into their home.

George Ann Field grabbed a baseball bat to fight off the large bear attacking her husband, Jon. The couple didn’t know how big the bears were until seeing a video, “Oh jeez… I’m not. Thank you Lord. I’m just like…now I know. It was a tough night,” says George Ann Field.

The mother bear skillfully slides open a screen door, coming in right behind her are two cubs.

Johnson and Field were downstairs and heard noises; seconds later Johnson was face to face with mama bear.

Johnson said, “She swatted me in the nose.. when she swatted me, then I turned around and I punched her in the nose. She took some swipes here, swipe on my chest.”

While he was fighting for his life, field grabbed a baseball bat and started swinging hitting mama bear at least three times. “And all I remember honestly seeing was this big brown blob in front of me and I whacked that bear as hard as I could. Both hands. You would’ve thought I was a Louisville slugger,” says Field.

Johnson was bleeding profusely, his nose nearly ripped off, and deep scratches on his forearm and stomach.

Field says “And I hit this floor as hard as I could and she bolted for the door,” at one point the bear ran into a wall leaving a head print. The couple had thought that only two bears had made their way in.

The couple says a bird feeder on their porch may have attracted the bears. Wildlife Officials tracked down the mama bear, which was euthanized.