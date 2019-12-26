Couple mistakes robotic vacuum for intruder on Christmas Eve

NORTH CAROLINA (CNN) — Santa Claus wasn’t coming down the chimney of a North Carolina couple’s home on Christmas Eve — but they certainly heard a clatter, which turned out to be their new robotic vacuum.

Elisa and Thomas Milam were in their upstairs bedroom when they heard loud noises downstairs.

The couple was so afraid an intruder had just entered their home, they hid in the closet and called 9-1-1.

Deputies arrived and spotted the culprit.

“They asked me how long I had it and I said about two days and they all just start laughing because they knew it was just one of those things. But they were all great. They all had great attitudes about it,” T. Milam said.

Somehow the vacuum turned itself on in the middle of the night — that is still a mystery.