Breaking News
Chesterfield Police search for two home invasion suspects

Couple recovers wedding rings lost in trash

U.S. & World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) — Talk about buried treasure.

An Australian couple accidentally tossed their diamond wedding and engagement rings into the trash.

The unidentified couple was renovating their Melbourne home when they dropped off their garbage at a collection center over the weekend.

Shortly afterward, they realized a small jewelry box was in the rubbish.

Trash collectors and city council workers plowed through 30 tons worth of trash. They eventually found the pink bag that had the rings.

Stonnington City Council spokesman Jum Carden called it a “fairy tale outcome.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events