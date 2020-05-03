COVID-19 survivor says he saw God during coma

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Martinez family feels lucky as they welcome home their father who spent the last month battling COVID-19.

68-year-old Matt Sadati said he started feeling ill in early March. He suffered from a fever and persistent cough for about six days, but the advise nurse, told them to stay home because he didn’t have shortness of breath.

Soon his symptoms worsened, and when he arrived at the hospital in walnut creek he was told he had pneumonia, and then his test for COVID-19 came back positive.

“After that, I don’t remember what happened,” Sadati said. “I was in a coma for 23 days, and I don’t know what happened after that.”

The 68 year old slipped into a coma and was on a ventilator for four weeks. during that time, his family held prayer vigils every night virtually. Sadati’s daughter Sufi says nothing could have prepared her for this experience.

“It’s so devastating because I don’t think people realize how quickly it happens. My dad went on a walk with us and then all of a sudden he got a fever, and then it turned into a week with a fever, and then it turned into me taking him to the hospital,” Sufi said. “I never imagined it would be that way, but with the nature of coronavirus, you lose your opportunity to touch a loved one. I couldn’t hold my dad’s hand even when we were getting news it would be the last time for us to say goodbye.”

The family did say what they thought would be their last goodbye’s through the glass window of the intensive care unit. But miraculously, Matt woke up and his condition began to improve.

“It sounds weird for people to hear it, but honestly I do believe I went to the other side,” Sadati said.

Matt says he saw god while in his coma, and will be forever grateful for a second chance at life.

“If you want to see God, look in the mirror. He looks like you,” Sadati said. “All of my life, I’ve been looking for businesses, I’m a successful businessman, but I was going down the wrong path. God gave me a second chance and he told me let’s see what else you can do with your life. I found out life is not about me, we have to start thinking about other people.”

Sadati’s family is urging everyone to take this virus seriously. They want everyone to wear masks and practice safe social distancing. Sadati says he is forever grateful to the nurses and doctors that helped him get through this awful disease.

He is still working on getting his strength back and it is still difficult to breathe at times. However he says being home with his loved ones gives him a special energy he didn’t have while he was in the hospital.

