SPRINGFIELD, VA – JULY 26: The sign of a Chick-fil-A is seen July 26, 2012 in Springfield, Virginia. The recent comments on supporting traditional marriage which made by Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy has sparked a big debate on the issue. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(WRIC) — In honor of Cow Appreciation Day, Chick-fil-A will be giving away free food Tuesday.

If you show up to Chick-fil-A dressed as a cow or in cow-themed attire, you will receive one free entree. Children who dress up receive a free kids meal.

This is the chain’s 15th year celebrating Cow Appreciation Day.