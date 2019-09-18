Crisis team talking to man who climbed 400-foot TV tower

ORLANDO, Fla. (WRIC) — A man climbed a 400-foot microwave tower Wednesday at an Orlando television station.

Police said they were called shortly before 11:15 a.m. to WKMG-TV’s studios on North John Young Parkway near North Orange Blossom Trail after someone discovered a backpack in the area and noticed the man climbing the tower.

Police said crisis negotiators are talking to the man in English and Spanish to try and get him down.

No other details were given.

