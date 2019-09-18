1  of  3
Breaking News
Man imprisoned for murdering VSP Special Agent Walter indicted on new charge Police: Man breaks into Hopewell home, tries to sexually assault victim at knifepoint Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Henrico neighborhood

Crisis team talking to man who climbed 400-foot TV tower

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WRIC) — A man climbed a 400-foot microwave tower Wednesday at an Orlando television station.

Police said they were called shortly before 11:15 a.m. to WKMG-TV’s studios on North John Young Parkway near North Orange Blossom Trail after someone discovered a backpack in the area and noticed the man climbing the tower.

Police said crisis negotiators are talking to the man in English and Spanish to try and get him down.

No other details were given.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

RVA Responds

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events