CVS Health will stop administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines

FILE – This Jan. 18, 2017, file photo shows a CVS Pharmacy in Pittsburgh. CVS Health Corp. reports earnings, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — CVS Health will be pausing all Johnson and Johnson vaccines after news broke that six women in the U.S. developed rare blood clots following vaccinations.

Senior Communications Manager, Amy Thibault told 8News they will be emailing customers who have a scheduled appointment for a J&J COVID-19 vaccine to tell them their appointment has been canceled.

CVS said they hope to follow up with customers to reschedule as soon as possible. In the meantime, the pharmacy will continue administering both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

