D.C. man wears new tie to work every day

(CNN) — A man in Washington, D.C. has worn a new tie every day for the last seven years.

What started out as a way to spice up his everyday outfit has now become a way of life.

“The truth is I’m a mediocre guy stuck in a mediocre world just trying to create sunlight somewhere,” Ian Squires said.

Squires said he decided to wear a new tie to work because he had to wear a necktie anyways.

“I refuse to spend more than one dollar on a tie and in time, friends enjoyed this and started sending me ties,” Squires said.

After work, Squires takes his tie off and places it on the wall in his office.

“I had the entire wall from ceiling to wall covered,” Squires said. “I had to squeeze in more and more ties and its just ridiculous.”

Nearly 1,600 ties later, Squires still posts to his daily tie to his blog.