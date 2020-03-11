D.C. mom says she was robbed, run over selling Girl Scout cookies

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN Newsource) — A Capitol Hill mom said she was run over when she tried to stop a thief from stealing her children’s Girl Scout cookie money.

Traci Brown and two of her 7-year-old triplets were out in front of their home selling cookies when two customers needed change. So she grabbed her money bag, made the sale and stashed the money under her car’s passenger seat.

She was dealing with one of her daughters when a helper yelled out: “he’s in your car taking your money.”

“I turned around I was like, ‘oh my god.’ So I tried to grab him by his dreadlocks, and they slipped out of my hands,” Brown said. “So I ran around the front of my car and tried to, unfortunately foolishly take the money from him.”

Brown said she saw the man crawl into her minivan and reach under the passenger’s seat and grab her money bag.

The Capitol Hill mom said she tried to stop him but he ran her over with a white Hyundai.

“The kids shouldn’t be seeing stuff like that and no one should be stealing from the Girls Scouts. This is a charitable organization, it’s not even me or my money,” Brown said.

According to Brown, she had a lot of money in her bag because she had not been able to return it to the Girl Scouts representative at church.

It’s unclear what happened to the thief.