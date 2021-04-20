D.C. National Guard troops activated amid possible protests over looming Chauvin trial verdict

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — About 250 Washington D.C. National Guard troops will be activated to support local law enforcement amid the possibility of protests over the Derek Chauvin trial verdict.

D.C. law enforcement officials made the request, asking troops to assist police with street closures at multiple intersections in order to provide safety in and around pedestrian areas.

“At the request of Dr. Rodriguez, Director of the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, the District of Columbia National Guard is in a support role to the Metropolitan Police Department and we are prepared to help provide a safe environment for our fellow citizens to exercise their first amendment right,” said Brig. Gen. Aaron R. Dean II, The Adjutant General of the D.C. National Guard. “This is our home, and we are dedicated to the safety and security of our fellow citizens of the District and their right to safely and peacefully protest.”

Troops will support D.C. law enforcement as needed until May 9, officials say.