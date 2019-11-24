Dad facing life-threatening injuries after falling off roof hanging Christmas lights

FORT MILL, S.C. — A father of two in South Carolina is facing life-threatening injuries after falling from a roof while he was hanging Christmas lights.

Jason Blair was hired by Stephanie Haas to hang Christmas lights on her home, Haas said on a donation page for Blair.

She was worried about her husband climbing so high on the roof, so she hired Blair.

After falling and hitting the concrete, Blair is now facing life-threatening injuries, Haas says. The man was airlifted to the hospital and taken to the ICU unit.

Blair suffered a severe brain injury, broken ribs, and a blood clot in his lungs.

He is reportedly on a ventilator in a medically induced coma with little hope for recovery.

Blair has a wife and two kids, one boy and one girl, and was working to provide for his family.