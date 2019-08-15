1  of  3
Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife and child escape plane crash without serious injury

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been transported to a hospital following a plane crash at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee.

Carter County Sheriff’s Offfice said it was unsure of Earnhardt’s condition, according to WJHL, though initial reports indicated that three people who were aboard the plane escaped without injury.

Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier said Earnhardt’s wife and child were also on the plane, along with a pilot, one other passenger, and a family dog.

The FAA said a Cessna Citation belonging to JRM Air, LLC based in Mooresville, North Carolina rolled off the end of a runway around 3:40 p.m.

Kelly Earnhardt tweeted that “everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.”

