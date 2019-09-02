Dare County, NC issues mandatory evacuations citing ‘significant impacts’ from Hurricane Dorian

Waves crash in front of an American flag that is planted on a jetty during a high surf from the Atlantic Ocean, in advance of the potential arrival of Hurricane Dorian, in Vero Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) -A mandatory evacuation has been issued for all residents and visitors in Dare County ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

In a tweet posted by Dare County Emergency Management, officials have issued a mandatory evacuation for all residents and visitors in the County.

The mandatory evacuation for visitors begins Tuesday, September 3 at 12 noon while the mandatory evacuation for Dare County residents is effective at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4.

Officials said Dare County will see “significant impacts from Hurricane Dorian” later this week.

The mandatory evacuation includes the town of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Manteo and all unincorporated areas including Hatteras Island, Roanoke Island and the Dare mainland.

According to authorities, now is the time to make final preparations and secure all properties and evacuate.