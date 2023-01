(WRIC) — Singer-songwriter David Crosby — known for his roll in such musical acts as the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash — has reportedly died, according to Variety.

The news came from Crosby’s wife, who released a statement to the publication that Crosby had died at the age of 81.

The cause of his death has not yet been released.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.