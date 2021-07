RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University is providing financial relief to students who were enrolled at the school during semesters coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university announced Friday it will clear all unpaid tuition and fee balances for students who attended during the spring, summer, fall and winter 2020 semesters and the 2021 spring semester. The balances cleared will be the balances after all federal, state and private awards are applied. The payoff applies only to balances currently owed to Virginia State University and not loans owed to outside entities.