Delta Airlines giving employees 2 months worth of extra pay

(CNN) — A sweet bonus is coming Delta Airlines employees.

The company is giving its workers two months extra pay as a bonus for the airline’s strong performance in 2019.

It’s part of the company’s profit-sharing program.

Delta announced it’s giving workers $1.6 billion in bonuses.

That means every eligible employee will get a check next month for nearly 17 percent of their annual salary.

That works out the be two months pay.

Delta’s CEO said “Delta would be nothing without our 90,000 people. They deserve all the credit.”

Delta says the payout is a record amount for the airline and the sixth straight year it has paid out more than a billion to workers.

The profit-sharing does not include Delta’s officers, directors and general managers.

