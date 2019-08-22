Denver cop breakdances with kid on the street

DENVER (CNN) — When 7-year-old Jayden Marquez threw down a breakdancing move, he was not expecting what came next.

“I was shocked,” Jayden said.

Officer Thanarat Phuvapaisalkij with the Denver Police Department and Jayden’s their breakdance battle went down on the 16th Street mall. It all started when a friend wanted to take a picture by the officers.

“He said ‘Hey, ask that cop if you can do a handplant and then I did it and he was like ‘Here, can you try this,’” Jayden said.

“He did that freeze and I was like ‘Oh okay, he dances a little bit,’ so I thought it would be cool if I threw down,” Phuvapaisalkij said.

Phuvapaisalkij learned how to breakdance 10 years ago and Jayden learned you never judge a book by its cover.

“I didn’t know he could breakdance,” he said.

But this encounter was so much more than two guys break dancing. Just ask Vanessa Marquez, Jayden’s mother.

“We see a lot of negative things out there on the media about police, so this is something that makes you smile when you see a police officer getting friendly, dancing, just enjoying life,” she said.

“I felt like you know, that little moment was big for me because sometimes you go into work and don’t always get the nice reactions from the public,” Phuvapaisalkij said. “One little moment like that really makes my day.”

The feeling was mutual.

“I think they’re awesome, cool, fun,” Jayden said.