RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is expected to make about 130,000 non-agricultural visas next year to address seasonal worker needs in the United States (U.S.) and regulate illegal immigration, according to United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

According to officials, DHS expects to make 64,716 H-2B worker visas for Fiscal Year 2024 — which will be in addition to 66,000 H-2B visas that are congressionally mandated each year.

The visas are a part of the H-2B program which allows U.S. employers and agents who meet the regulatory requirements to be able to employ noncitizens in temporary non-agricultural jobs located in the U.S.

Of these H-2B visas, 20,000 of them will be allocated to workers from the following areas:

Columbia

Costa Rica

Ecuador

El Salvador

Guatemala

Haiti

Honduras

The other 44,716 of these additional visas will be available for returning workers who received or were granted an H-2B visa during the last three fiscal years. These visas will be allocated between the first half and second half of 2024 to address the need for seasonal workers — with the second half allocated to meet summer season demands.

According to DHS, the additional visas will help address the need for seasonal workers in parts of the United States where few workers are available, according to officials. Businesses such as hospitality and tourism, landscaping and seafood processing often turn to seasonal or temporary workers in the H-2B program to meet consumer demand.

The visas will also help to expand lawful pathways to reduce irregular migration into the U.S. — an advancement into the Biden Administration’s pledge to create a safe and orderly immigration system, according to DHS.

Under the H-2B program, American businesses are required to seek and hire American workers for jobs before hiring nonimmigrant workers. The program also protects nonimmigrant workers from being exploited by employers.

For more information on the H-2B program, go to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services webpage.