Department of Labor updates unemployment guidance, up to an extra $300 possible each week

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — The U.S. Department of Labor provided states with updated guidance on the implementation process for two unemployment insurance programs which will provide people with opportunities for supplemented unemployment benefits.

The first program, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), temporarily increases unemployment benefits. The other program, Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), adds additional money to the benefits received by people who typically earn their income as both a wage earner and as a self-employed individual.

Under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, the FPUC is being reauthorized and the MEUC has been created for the first time.

Earlier in the pandemic, FPUC initially provided $600 to unemployment recipients each, under the newest COVID-19 relief package the additional funds provided will amount to $300 per week.

The MEUC will give an extra $100 each week to unemployed individuals who made at least $5,000 as their own employer in the most recent taxable year. Anyone receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance will not be eligible for this program.

Both programs will run out on March, 14.

“Although Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation will both help alleviate the burden many unemployed workers continue to face, we need to be clear it is unlikely that eligible claimants will immediately begin seeing these benefits,” said Assistant Secretary of Labor for Employment and Training John Pallasch. “Any time Congress creates a new program such as MEUC, the states must work with the Department to ensure they are standing up and operating the new program with integrity. To this end, the Department stands ready to help states implement them in a rapid manner to ensure the timely payment of benefits.”

LATEST HEADLINES: