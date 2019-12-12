1  of  5
Breaking News
2020 Something in the Water lineup announced 2 additional suspects charged in deadly Richmond robbery College freshman from Virginia fatally stabbed near New York City campus Homicide investigation underway after body found in Eastern Henrico Clerk assaulted in Chesterfield gas station armed robbery
Live Now
Live coverage & analysis: Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote

Deputies find about $3 million hidden in barrels of raw pork shoulder on tractor-trailer in NC

U.S. & World

by: Matt Knight

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina deputies found about $3 million hidden among pork shoulders in a tractor-trailer believed to be headed for the Mexican border, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, a tractor-trailer was headed south on Interstate 85 when a Cleveland County deputy with the Community Interdiction Team pulled it over for failure to maintain its lane and impeding the flow of traffic.

After an alert from a K-9, the deputy had the tractor-trailer move to a safe location for a search.

During the search, the sheriff’s office uncovered about $3 million in cash inside barrels of raw pork shoulder.

The sheriff’s office believes the money was connected to drug sales in the United States and being hauled back to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events