Deputies shoot, kill Florida man accused of attacking brother with machete

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies shot and killed a Florida man armed with a handgun and a machete after an incident on Monday, authorities said.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office was called to 2639 Hewlett Road in the Avon Park Lakes subdivision shortly before 7 p.m.

They said the assailant, identified as 34-year-old Keith Allen Fileger, had been using a machete-type weapon against his brother.

When deputies arrived, Fileger fled the home. He was found by K9s in a wooded area. Deputies said Fileger was carrying a gun and a machete. He told them he was not going back to prison and raised the firearm.

“Within a very short period of time, the deputies determined deadly force was justified,” a representative for the agency said.

They opened fire, shooting and killing Fileger. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities say Fileger served one stint in Florida State Prison on burglary charges. He was released in March 2010.

The agency did not identify the deputies involved in the shooting, but said they had been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings. An investigation is ongoing.