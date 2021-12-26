Desmond Tutu: A life in photos

Bishop Desmond Tutu, right, and his wife, Leah Nomalizo Tutu, are shown at the Great Wall of China in Badaling, Aug. 13, 1986. (AP Photo/Neal Ulevich)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning icon, an uncompromising foe of the country’s past racist policy of apartheid and a modern-day activist for racial justice and LGBT rights, died Sunday at 90.

South African Bishop Desmond Tutu waves during a speech against apartheid, to a crowd of demonstrators, on Jan. 8, 1986, outside the South African Embassy in Washington. An uncompromising foe of apartheid, South Africa’s brutal regime of oppression again the Black majority, Tutu worked tirelessly, but non-violently, for its downfall. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook, File)

Throughout the 1980s — when South Africa was gripped by a state of emergency giving police and the military sweeping powers — Tutu was one of the most prominent Black leaders able to speak out against abuses.

A lively wit lightened Tutu’s hard-hitting messages and warmed otherwise grim protests, funerals and marches. Short, plucky, tenacious, he was a formidable force, and apartheid leaders learned not to discount his canny talent for quoting apt scriptures to harness righteous support for change.

The Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 highlighted his stature as one of the world’s most effective champions for human rights, a responsibility he took seriously for the rest of his life.

South African Bishop Desmond M. Tutu (left) receives the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize from Nobel Committee Chairman Egil Aarvik during the annual ceremony in Oslo, December 10. 1984. (AP-Photo/Helmuth Lohmann)

President Ronald Reagan, left, meets with South African Bishop Desmond Tutu at the White House, Friday, Dec. 7, 1984, Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File)

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, left, and President-Elect Nelson Mandela sing songs during a rally held in honor of national Thanksgiving Day in Soweto, Sunday May 8, 1994. The rally, attended by thousands as well as leader of various religions, came on the eve of Mandela inauguration as President. (AP Photo/David Brauchli)

Retiring Archbishop of Cape Town Desmond Tutu, right, greets President Nelson Mandela at a service in Cape Town, Sunday June 23, 1996 held to celebrate the end of Tutu’s tenure as leader of the Anglican Church in South Africa. (AP Photo/Guy Tillim, File)

Bolivian president-elect Evo Morales, left, and former Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, right, after a short meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Jan, 12, 2006. (AP Photo/Obed Zilwa)

Coretta Scott King, widow of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., Vice President George Bush, and South African Bishop Desmond Tutu participate in an ecumenical service, Jan. 20, 1986, in Atlanta honoring Dr. King’s birthday. (AP Photo/Pool)

US President Barack Obama presents a 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Desmond Tutu, widely regarded as “South Africa’s moral conscience,” who was a leading anti-apartheid activist in South Africa., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2009, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, left, holds a microphone as Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama gestures, as they interact with children at the Tibetan Children’s Village School in Dharmsala, India, Thursday, April 23, 2015. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia, File)

In this Sept. 25, 2019 file photo Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet with Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu, in Cape Town, South Africa. (Henk Kruger/Pool via AP, File)

With the end of apartheid and South Africa’s first democratic elections in 1994, Tutu celebrated the country’s multi-racial society, calling it a “rainbow nation,” a phrase that captured the heady optimism of the moment.

Tutu also campaigned internationally for human rights, especially LGBT rights and same-sex marriage.

“I would not worship a God who is homophobic and that is how deeply I feel about this,” he said in 2013, launching a campaign for LGBT rights in Cape Town. “I would refuse to go to a homophobic heaven. No, I would say, ‘Sorry, I would much rather go to the other place.’”

People take photos at a statue of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo)

Desmond Mpilo Tutu was born Oct. 7, 1931, in Klerksdorp, west of Johannesburg, and became a teacher before entering St. Peter’s Theological College in Rosetenville in 1958 for training as a priest. He was ordained in 1961 and six years later became chaplain at the University of Fort Hare.

Moves to the tiny southern African kingdom of Lesotho and to Britain followed, with Tutu returning home in 1975. He became bishop of Lesotho, chairman of the South African Council of Churches and, in 1985 the first Black Anglican bishop of Johannesburg and then in 1986, the first Black archbishop of Cape Town. He ordained women priests and promoted gay priests.

Tutu was arrested in 1980 for taking part in a protest and later had his passport confiscated for the first time. He got it back for trips to the United States and Europe, where he held talks with the U.N. secretary-general, the pope and other church leaders.

Tutu called for international sanctions against South Africa and talks to end the conflict.

In July 2015, Tutu renewed his 1955 wedding vows with wife Leah. The Tutus’ four children and other relatives surrounded the elderly couple in a church ceremony.

“You can see that we followed the biblical injunction: We multiplied and we’re fruitful,” Tutu told the congregation. “But all of us here want to say thank you … We knew that without you, we are nothing.”

Tutu is survived by his wife of 66 years and their four children.

Asked once how he wanted to be remembered, he told The Associated Press: “He loved. He laughed. He cried. He was forgiven. He forgave. Greatly privileged.”