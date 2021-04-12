Discolored water in Corolla caused by fire hydrant flushing, officials say

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Currituck County officials are apologizing after some residents in Corolla experienced discoloration in their water service over the weekend.

In a statement on social media, members of the Currituck County Government page clarified that the discoloration some residents saw in their water was due to the flushing of the fire hydrants by the volunteer fire department.

Officials say the water is safe to use and drink and it should be clearing Monday.

Residents who experienced discoloration in their laundry can call the Water Department at (252) 232-2769 for a solution to fix any laundry that might have been affected by the water. Officials say the solution is free.