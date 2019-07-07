Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dies at 20

Actor Cameron Boyce, who starred in the Disney Channel’s television shows and series, has died at age 20.

The cause of death was announced as due to “an ongoing medical condition.”

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson said on behalf of the Boyce family. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.

“We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

The young actor had dedicated himself to charity work in recent years, introducing former Vice President Joe Biden at his Biden Courage Awards in March, and he was honored with the Pioneering Spirit Award at last year’s Thirst Gala, sponsored by the Thirst Project, a nonprofit for which Boyce raised $30,000 to build wells for clean drinking water in Swaziland.

Boyce, who was from Los Angeles, made his acting debut in the horror film “Mirrors” at just 9 years old. Two years later, he appeared in the blockbuster Adam Sandler flick, “Grown Ups,” as one of Sandler’s children.

He first achieved stardom as one of the leads in the Disney channel show, “Jessie.” He starred as Luke Ross alongside the eponymous Jessie Prescott, played by Debby Ryan. “Jessie” ran for four seasons and 98 episodes.

Boyce’s role in the “Descendants” films, which led cable TV film ratings in 2015 and 2017, catapulted him to even greater heights.

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work,” said a Disney Channel spokesperson. “He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend.

“We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”

Boyce, who had 8.1 million followers on Instagram, had just posted a head shot of himself on Friday.

Fans and celebrities expressed disbelief and condolences following his death.

Actor Mason Cook called the news hard to digest.

“He was a great guy. Genuinely nice and definitely gone too soon,” Cook said in a tweet.

In "Descendants," he played Cruella De Vil's teenage son, Carlos. He was also set to appear as a series regular in HBO's new show, "Mrs. Fletcher," starring Kathryn Hahn.