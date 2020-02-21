Disney unveils new line of Baby Yoda toys

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – At long last Baby Yoda toys are ready to hit store shelves.

On Thursday, Disney revealed a slew of new products in the form of the adorable baby alien called “The Child.”

The highlights include action figures, plush dolls, LEGO sets, board games but the star of the show was “The Child Animatronic Edition,” a life-like version of Baby Yoda that moves, blinks, coos and giggles just like the infant character on the “Mandolorian” series.

The animatronic toy costs $59.99 and will be available for pre-order at most major retailers, according to Disney.

This comes following Disney’s pre-order of a Baby Yoda plush and collectible toy on Disney’s website originally expected to come out in March now with a June 1 release date.

Showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni had convinced Disney not to produce any toys before the show was released so the character could be kept secret.

Fans had been searching for the young miniature version of Yoda, named “The Child” ever since it appeared on the new series “The Mandalorian,” last month. “The Mandalorian,” also known as “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” premiered on Disney+ on Nov. 12.

LATEST STORIES: