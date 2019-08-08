Divers can enjoy nation’s 1st underwater veterans memorial in Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WRIC/ABCNEWS) — People interested in finding a new way to honor America’s veterans — and diving — can make their way to Clearwater, Florida, for the nation’s first underwater memorial.

The Circle of Heroes memorial, which opened this week, features 12-life size statues of the men and women from the armed forces.

The nation’s first-of-its-kind underwater dive memorial honoring American veterans opened in Clearwater, Fla., Aug. 5, 2019.

The memorial is located nearly 10 miles off the shore, according to ABC News, and at a depth of 40 feet. Circle of Heroes plan to add 12 more statues in 2020 to complete the 100-foot privately-funded memorial.

The first divers were allowed to explore the site Monday after a ribbon cutting ceremony and dedication. The idea was reportedly the brainchild of Dr. Heyward Mathews, an oceanography professor at St. Petersburg College, who pursued the dream almost 10 years ago.

Circle of Heroes is now open! We hope one day everyone will be able to visit our nation's first-of-its-kind underwater dive memorial. pic.twitter.com/Y71XinCjly — Circle of Heroes (@COHFlorida) August 5, 2019

The non-profit of Mathews’ nephew, former Congressman David Jolly, pushed for the memorial to be built.

“This underwater exhibit featuring our nation’s heroes will also help sustain marine life in our Gulf waters by serving as an artificial reef,” Jolly told ABC News. “I also thank my uncle, Dr. Heyward Mathews, for creating the concept, and for his dedication to growing the dive community and tourism in our region.”

According to Circle of Heroes, one veteran was surprised to find his name on one of the statues during a dive earlier in the week. The organization posted U.S. Army Vet Shawn Campbell’s underwater reaction when he found out.

“It’s in honor of SSG Shawn Campbell,” he said when he saw it. “Wow, that’s amazing!”